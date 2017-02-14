BRIEF-Trinity Place Holdings reports private placement of its common stock

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 15 Trinity Place Holdings Inc :
* Trinity Place Holdings Inc. announces private placement of its common stock
* Trinity -entered agreement for non-brokered private placement of common stock for sale of an aggregate of 3.6 million shares at $7.50 per share
* Trinity - company anticipates using proceeds from private placement for development of its downtown manhattan property among others
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
