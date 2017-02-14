版本:
BRIEF-Trinity Place Holdings reports private placement of its common stock

Feb 15 Trinity Place Holdings Inc :

* Trinity Place Holdings Inc. announces private placement of its common stock

* Trinity -entered agreement for non-brokered private placement of common stock for sale of an aggregate of 3.6 million shares at $7.50 per share

* Trinity - company anticipates using proceeds from private placement for development of its downtown manhattan property among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
