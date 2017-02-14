BRIEF-Merck's doravirine meets primary efficacy endpoint in pivotal phase 3 trial

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Merck & Co Inc :
* Merck's doravirine, an investigational non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (nnrti) for the treatment of hiv-1 infection, met primary efficacy endpoint in pivotal phase 3 trial
* Merck - data presented at croi showed doravirine was non-inferior to ritonavir-boosted darunavir in treatment-naïve adults after 48 weeks of treatment
* Says study met its primary efficacy endpoint
* Merck & Co - secondary endpoint showed that dor-treated group had statistically significant lower levels of fasting low density lipoprotein cholesterol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.