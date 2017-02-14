版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Merck's doravirine meets primary efficacy endpoint in pivotal phase 3 trial

Feb 15 Merck & Co Inc :

* Merck's doravirine, an investigational non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (nnrti) for the treatment of hiv-1 infection, met primary efficacy endpoint in pivotal phase 3 trial

* Merck's doravirine, an investigational non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (nnrti) for the treatment of hiv-1 infection, met primary efficacy endpoint in pivotal phase 3 trial

* Merck - data presented at croi showed doravirine was non-inferior to ritonavir-boosted darunavir in treatment-naïve adults after 48 weeks of treatment

* Says study met its primary efficacy endpoint

* Merck & Co - secondary endpoint showed that dor-treated group had statistically significant lower levels of fasting low density lipoprotein cholesterol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐