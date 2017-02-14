BRIEF-Masimo Q4 earnings per share $3.97

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 15 Masimo Corp :
* Masimo reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.30
* Q4 earnings per share $3.97
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $752 million
* Q4 revenue $183.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $180.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.18, revenue view $738.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
