BRIEF-Cinedigm reports Q3 loss per share of $0.07

Feb 14 Cinedigm Corp

* Cinedigm announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $24.4 million

* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders $ 0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
