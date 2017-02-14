BRIEF-Century Communities reports Q4 earnings per share $0.71

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Century Communities Inc
* Century Communities reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Q4 revenue $292.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees home sales revenues to be in range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion in 2017
* Sees expect home deliveries to be in range of 3,000 to 3,300 homes in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)