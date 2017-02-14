BRIEF-Diodes reports Q4 revenue $232.1 million

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Diodes Inc
* Diodes Incorporated reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q4 revenue $232.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $230.4 million
* Diodes Inc - For Q1 of 2017, expect revenue to range between $220 million and $240 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Diodes Inc sees Q1 expect gross margin to be 28.5 percent, plus or minus 1 percent
* Q1 revenue view $228.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
