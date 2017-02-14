BRIEF-Diodes reports Q4 revenue $232.1 million

Feb 14 Diodes Inc

* Diodes Incorporated reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 revenue $232.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $230.4 million

* Diodes Inc - For Q1 of 2017, expect revenue to range between $220 million and $240 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diodes Inc sees Q1 expect gross margin to be 28.5 percent, plus or minus 1 percent

* Q1 revenue view $228.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: