版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Adesto Technologies announces Q4 revenue $12.3 million

Feb 14 Adesto Technologies Corp

* Adesto Technologies announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Q4 revenue $12.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $11.1 million to $11.3 million

* Q1 revenue view $11.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐