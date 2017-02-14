BRIEF-Adesto Technologies announces Q4 revenue $12.3 million

BRIEF-Inovio's HIV vaccine produces nearly 100 pct immune response rates in clinical study
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
Feb 14 Adesto Technologies Corp
* Adesto Technologies announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Q4 revenue $12.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $11.1 million to $11.3 million
* Q1 revenue view $11.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services