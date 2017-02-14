BRIEF-Sevcon reports Q1 loss per share $0.48

Feb 14 Sevcon Inc

* Sevcon reports financial results for first quarter fiscal 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.48

* Revenues increased to $12.5 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017 from $9.1 million in Q1 of fiscal 2016

* "We remain very bullish about our prospects this year"

* "We expect to see further improvement in our on-road business as a result of our strong project pipeline"