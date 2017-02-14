BRIEF-Energold Drilling Group announces debt refinancing of convertible debentures & loans

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Energold Drilling Corp
* Energold Drilling Group announces debt refinancing of convertible debentures & loans
* Energold Drilling Corp- Entered into a binding term sheet for a $20 million, secured convertible loan
* Energold Drilling Corp- Intends to use proceeds to repay its current loans including $13.5 million of secured convertible debenture due July 2017
* Energold Drilling Corp- Also intends to use proceeds to repay credit facilities with Royal Bank and Export Development Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
