BRIEF-Energold Drilling Group announces debt refinancing of convertible debentures & loans

Feb 14 Energold Drilling Corp

* Energold Drilling Group announces debt refinancing of convertible debentures & loans

* Energold Drilling Corp- Entered into a binding term sheet for a $20 million, secured convertible loan

* Energold Drilling Corp- Intends to use proceeds to repay its current loans including $13.5 million of secured convertible debenture due July 2017

* Energold Drilling Corp- Also intends to use proceeds to repay credit facilities with Royal Bank and Export Development Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
