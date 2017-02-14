版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Trupanion Q4 revenue rose 28 percent to $51.3 mln

Feb 14 Trupanion Inc

* Trupanion reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue rose 28 percent to $51.3 million

* Trupanion inc - net loss was $1.7 million, compared to a net loss of $3 million in q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐