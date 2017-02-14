BRIEF-Boyd Gaming Q4 adjusted EPS $0.38

Feb 14 Boyd Gaming Corp

* For full year 2017, boyd gaming projects total adjusted ebitda of $585 million to $605 million

* Boyd gaming reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share $0.11 including items

* Q4 revenue $554.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $560.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

