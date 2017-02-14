BRIEF-Genomic Health Q4 EPS $0.04

Feb 14 Genomic Health Inc

* Genomic health announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results, provides 2017 financial outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 revenue $82.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $84.1 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 11 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genomic health inc- for full year ending december 31, 2017 sees total product revenue of between $355 to $370 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $363.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genomic health - in 2017 at mid-point of revenue guidance, we expect to deliver 11 percent revenue growth and positive net income for full year