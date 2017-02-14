版本:
BRIEF-Kornit Digital Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.16

Feb 14 Kornit Digital Ltd

* Kornit digital reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $34 million versus i/b/e/s view $32.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
