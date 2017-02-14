BRIEF-Kornit Digital Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.16

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Kornit Digital Ltd
* Kornit digital reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $34 million versus i/b/e/s view $32.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)