公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment qtrly diluted loss per share $3.68

Feb 14 Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Qtrly net revenues for continuing cec increased 3.0% year-over-year to $949 million.

* Qtrly diluted loss per share $3.68

* Caesars entertainment reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Says intend to deliver additional cash flow and margin improvements while completing ceoc's restructuring this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
