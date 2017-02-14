BRIEF-Prothena Q4 loss per share $1.41

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Prothena Corporation Plc
* Prothena corporation plc - expects full year 2017 net cash burn from operating and investing activities to be $160 to $170 million
* Prothena reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results, and provides financial guidance and research and development update
* Q4 loss per share $1.41
* Q4 revenue $200,000
* Q4 revenue view $5.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Prothena corporation plc - estimated net loss of $177 to $191 million for fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)