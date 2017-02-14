BRIEF-Solaredge qtrly non-gaap EPS $0.32

Feb 14 Solaredge Technologies Inc

* Solaredge announces quarter ended december 31, 2016 financial results

* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $0.32

* Quarterly gaap earnings per share $0.22

* Quarterly revenue fell 11 percent to $111.5 million

* Sees quarterly revenue $110 million to $120 million

* Sees gross margins to be within range of 31% to 33% for quarter ending march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: