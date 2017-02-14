BRIEF-Solaredge qtrly non-gaap EPS $0.32

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Solaredge Technologies Inc
* Solaredge announces quarter ended december 31, 2016 financial results
* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $0.32
* Quarterly gaap earnings per share $0.22
* Quarterly revenue fell 11 percent to $111.5 million
* Sees quarterly revenue $110 million to $120 million
* Sees gross margins to be within range of 31% to 33% for quarter ending march 31, 2017
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
