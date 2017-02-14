BRIEF-MoSys reports 1-for-10 reverse stock split

Feb 15 Mosys Inc :

* MoSys announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

* As of 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on February 15, 2017, co will effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock

* Number of authorized shares of common stock will remain unchanged and par value per share will be reduced to $0.001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: