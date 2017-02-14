BRIEF-HubSpot Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.13

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 15 HubSpot Inc :
* HubSpot reports strong q4 and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.13
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.39
* Q4 revenue $76.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.08 to $0.10
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.22 to $0.30
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $78.5 million to $79.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $349 million to $353 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $78.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $349.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HubsPot Inc qtrly subscription revenue was $72.4 million, up 46 pct compared to Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)