BRIEF-Humana continues to build upon proven strategy following termination of merger with Aetna

* Humana continues to build upon proven strategy following termination of merger with Aetna; provides 2017 financial guidance; announces capital deployment plans

* Says full-year 2017 earnings per diluted common share guidance of $16.65 to $16.85 GAAP

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $10.80 to $11.00

* Humana Inc - Company to exit its individual commercial business January 1, 2018

* Humana Inc - New share repurchase authorization includes plan for Q1 2017 $1.5 billion

* Humana Inc - Cash dividend of $0.40 per share declared, a nearly 40 percent increase from prior dividend of $0.29 per share

* Humana Inc - $500 million in additional repurchases through remainder of 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $10.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Humana Inc - Humana is likely to access capital markets in coming months raising its debt-to-capital ratio to within range of 30 to 35 percent

* Sees 2017 total revenue $53.5 billion to $54.5 billion

