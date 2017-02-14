BRIEF-Humana continues to build upon proven strategy following termination of merger with Aetna

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Humana Inc
* Humana continues to build upon proven strategy following termination of merger with Aetna; provides 2017 financial guidance; announces capital deployment plans
* Says full-year 2017 earnings per diluted common share guidance of $16.65 to $16.85 GAAP
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $10.80 to $11.00
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $16.65 to $16.85
* Humana Inc - Company to exit its individual commercial business January 1, 2018
* Humana Inc - New share repurchase authorization includes plan for Q1 2017 $1.5 billion
* Humana Inc - Cash dividend of $0.40 per share declared, a nearly 40 percent increase from prior dividend of $0.29 per share
* Humana Inc - $500 million in additional repurchases through remainder of 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $10.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Humana Inc - Humana is likely to access capital markets in coming months raising its debt-to-capital ratio to within range of 30 to 35 percent
* Sees 2017 total revenue $53.5 billion to $54.5 billion
* Sees 2017 capex $550 million to $600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)