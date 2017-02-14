版本:
2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Aerohive Networks Qtrly loss per share $0.14

Feb 15 Aerohive Networks Inc :

* Aerohive Networks reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $41.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $44 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
