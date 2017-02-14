BRIEF-World Fuel Services Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.03

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 World Fuel Services Corp :
* World Fuel Services Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.03
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.90
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)