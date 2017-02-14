版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-World Fuel Services Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.03

Feb 14 World Fuel Services Corp :

* World Fuel Services Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.90

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐