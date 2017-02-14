版本:
BRIEF-Acadia Realty Trust reports Q4 FFO per share $0.39

Feb 14 Acadia Realty Trust

* Acadia Realty Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results

* Q4 FFO per share $0.39

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.44 to $1.54

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
