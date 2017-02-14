BRIEF-American Assets Trust Inc reports Q4 FFO per share $0.48

Feb 14 American Assets Trust Inc :

* American assets trust, inc. Reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Q4 FFO per share $0.48

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.98 to $2.06

* Company reaffirms its guidance for full year 2017 ffo per diluted share range of $1.98 to $2.06 per share

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: