BRIEF-Retail Properties of America reports Q4 operating FFO per share $0.25

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Retail Properties of America Inc
* Retail Properties of America, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 operating FFO per share $0.25
* Q4 FFO per share $0.22
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.00 to $1.05
* Retail Properties of America Inc says to generate same store NOI growth of 2.0% to 3.0% in 2017
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
