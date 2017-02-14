BRIEF-Axovant Sciences Q3 loss per share $0.48

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 15 Axovant Sciences Ltd :
* Axovant Sciences announces dementia pipeline updates and reports financial results for the third fiscal quarter and nine months ended december 31, 2016
* Q3 loss per share $0.48
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says clinical programs are on-track to produce results from multiple late-stage clinical studies in 2017
* Axovant Sciences Ltd- expects full study of nelotanserin in lewy body dementia patients to complete in mid-2017
* Axovant Sciences Ltd- expects top-line results from phase 3 mindset study in Q3 of 2017
* Plans to expand patient recruitment to confirm treatment benefits observed in interim results from this ongoing study
* Axovant Sciences - expects top-line results from phase 2b study of intepirdine in patients with dementia with lewy bodies headway-dlb study, in Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
