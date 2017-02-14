版本:
BRIEF-Seacoast reports commencement of common stock offering

Feb 15 Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida

* Seacoast announces commencement of common stock offering

* Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida- offering will consist of shares to be sold by co and shares to be sold by Capgen Capital Group III Lp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
