BRIEF-Rexford Industrial announces expanded senior unsecured revolving credit facility

Feb 14 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

* Rexford industrial announces expanded senior unsecured revolving credit facility

* Rexford industrial realty inc - total facility capacity increased to $1 billion, including accordion feature

* Rexford industrial realty inc says revolver will initially mature on february 12, 2021

* It entered into an agreement for a $450 million senior unsecured credit facility

* Rexford industrial realty inc - revolver will initially mature on february 12, 2021

* Rexford industrial realty inc says the revolver has two six-month options available to extend maturity to february 14, 2022

* Rexford industrial realty inc- term loan will bear interest at a rate of libor plus a spread of 1.20% to 1.70%, depending on company's leverage ratio

* Rexford industrial realty - borrowings under revolver will bear interest at rate of libor plus spread of 1.10% to 1.50%, depending on co's leverage ratio

* Rexford industrial realty - entered agreement for $100 million unsecured term loan facility, will replace co's current $300 million unsecured credit facility

* Rexford industrial realty inc says term loan facility will mature on february 14, 2022

* Rexford industrial realty inc- credit facility has an accordion feature that allows company to request additional lender commitments up to $550 million