BRIEF-Pharmacan Capital announces $15 million bought deal

Feb 14 Pharmacan Capital Corp :

* Pharmacan Capital announces $15 million bought deal

* Has entered into a letter of engagement with eight capital on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters

* Pharmacan Capital Corp - underwriters have agreed to purchase 6.7 million common shares of company on a "bought deal" basis at a price per share of $2.25

* Closing date of offering is scheduled to be on or about March 9, 2017