BRIEF-Pharmacan Capital announces $15 million bought deal

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Pharmacan Capital Corp :
* Pharmacan Capital announces $15 million bought deal
* Has entered into a letter of engagement with eight capital on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters
* Pharmacan Capital Corp - underwriters have agreed to purchase 6.7 million common shares of company on a "bought deal" basis at a price per share of $2.25
* Closing date of offering is scheduled to be on or about March 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)