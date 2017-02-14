版本:
BRIEF-CPS Q4 EPS $0.26

Feb 14 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc

* Cps announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 revenue $108.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $109.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
