BRIEF-Maiden Holdings says Q4 2016 results will include a reserve charge of about $120 mln

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Maiden Holdings Ltd
* Maiden holdings announces fourth quarter 2016 loss reserve strengthening primarily focused on commercial auto business
* Q4 2016 results will include a reserve charge of approximately $120 million
* Q4 reserve charge relative to company's projected december 31, 2016 reserve balance of approximately $2.9 billion.
* Still expects to report a modest level of operating and net income for full year
* Maiden does not anticipate any change to its quarterly dividend policy
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)