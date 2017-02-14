版本:
BRIEF-Epicore Bionetworks Q2 EPS $0.03

Feb 14 Epicore Bionetworks Inc

* Epicore bionetworks inc. Reports quarter two results for fiscal year 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue rose 36 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
