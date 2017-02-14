BRIEF-Natural Alternatives Q2 EPS $0.37

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Natural Alternatives International Inc
* Natural alternatives international, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 q2 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 sales $30.6 million
* We now expect our consolidated fiscal 2017 revenue growth percentage to be approximately 5% to 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)