BRIEF-Natural Alternatives Q2 EPS $0.37

Feb 14 Natural Alternatives International Inc

* Natural alternatives international, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 q2 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 sales $30.6 million

* We now expect our consolidated fiscal 2017 revenue growth percentage to be approximately 5% to 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
