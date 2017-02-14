BRIEF-North American Energy Partners Quarterly loss per share C$0.02

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 15 North American Energy Partners Inc :
* North American Energy Partners Inc. Announces results for the quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Quarterly revenue c$62.2 million versus c$65 million
* Quarterly loss per share c$0.02
* North American Energy Partners Inc - amended previously-announced normal course issuer bid through facilities of toronto stock exchange
* North American Energy - received conditional approval from tsx to increase number of shares available for repurchase under ncib by 1.66 million shares
* North American Energy Partners - on jan 25, co awarded an overburden removal contract which is expected to generate over $45 million in revenues for co in fy 2017
* North American Energy Partners Inc - "in response to downturn, most of company's oil sands mining customers elected to increase their production" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)