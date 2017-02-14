版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Innospec Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.09

Feb 15 Innospec Inc :

* Innospec reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.90

* Q4 sales fell 3 percent to $237.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.09

* Innospec - "we do expect new orders starting again late in q1 or early in q2 of 2017"

* Innospec says "there are challenges ahead next year"

* Innospec - "while there are challenges ahead next year, strong end to 2016 means that we feel cautiously optimistic about 2017"

* Q4 revenue view $231.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐