BRIEF-SunLink Health Systems Q2 earnings per share $0.33

Feb 15 Sunlink Health Systems Inc

* SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 revenue $14.26 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
