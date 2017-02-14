版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Reunion Gold reports private placement

Feb 15 Reunion Gold Corp :

* Reunion Gold announces private placement

* Reunion Gold Corp - undertaking a non-brokered private placement of 7.1 million common shares of company at a price of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐