BRIEF-Friedman Industries Q3 loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 15 Friedman Industries Inc :
* Friedman Industries, incorporated announces third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.03
* Q3 sales $15.99 million
* Friedman Industries Inc qtrly net sales $16 million versus $18.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)