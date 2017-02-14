版本:
BRIEF-Friedman Industries Q3 loss per share $0.03

Feb 15 Friedman Industries Inc :

* Friedman Industries, incorporated announces third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Q3 sales $15.99 million

* Friedman Industries Inc qtrly net sales $16 million versus $18.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
