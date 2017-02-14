BRIEF-Tanger Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

BRIEF-Inovio's HIV vaccine produces nearly 100 pct immune response rates in clinical study
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
Feb 15 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc :
* Tanger reports year-end results for 2016
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.61
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says expects 2017 same center noi growth between 2 pct and 3 pct for consolidated portfolio
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - qtrly adjusted funds from operations per share $0.61

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc- estimated diluted FFO per share $2.41 -$2.47 for 2017
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services