BRIEF-Tanger Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

Feb 15 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc :

* Tanger reports year-end results for 2016

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says expects 2017 same center noi growth between 2 pct and 3 pct for consolidated portfolio

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc- estimated diluted FFO per share $2.41 -$2.47 for 2017

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: