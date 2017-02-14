BRIEF-Vigil Q3 EPS C$0.015

Feb 14 Vigil Health Solutions Inc

* Vigil reports record earnings and revenue in third quarter

* Q3 revenue rose 21 percent to c$1.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.015

* Qtrly sales bookings grew 4% to $1.54 million from $1.47 million in three months ended december 31, 2015

* At dec 31, 2016 co had a backlog of about $2.77 million, a 26% decrease compared to about $3.77 million at dec 31, 2015