BRIEF-OK2 Minerals announces private placement

Feb 14 Ok2 Minerals Ltd

* Ok2 minerals announces private placement

* Ok2 minerals ltd - private placement offering for sale of up to 12 million units at issue price of $0.125 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
