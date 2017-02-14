版本:
2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Niko reports Qtrly sales volumes 84 MMCFE/D

Feb 14 Niko Resources Ltd :

* Niko reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Qtrly sales volumes 84 MMCFE/D versus 102 MMCFE/D

* Niko Resources Ltd- there is material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about ability of company to continue as a going concern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
