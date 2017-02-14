BRIEF-First Capital Realty Q4 earnings per share c$1.59

Feb 15 First Capital Realty Inc :

* First Capital Realty announces annual and Q4 results

* Q4 earnings per share C$1.59

* First Capital Realty Inc qtrly operating ffo per diluted share $1.10

* First Capital Realty Inc - in quarter, total same property noi increased 1.1 pct compared to prior year