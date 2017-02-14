BRIEF-Ceres Global qtrly loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 15 Ceres Global AG Corp :
* Ceres Global AG reports financial results for q2 fy2017
* Ceres Global AG Corp qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly revenue $131.8 million versus $61.4 million
* "we are well on our way to reach our target of more than 100 million total bushels handled for the year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)