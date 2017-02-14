BRIEF-Ceres Global qtrly loss per share $0.01

Feb 15 Ceres Global AG Corp :

* Ceres Global AG reports financial results for q2 fy2017

* Ceres Global AG Corp qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly revenue $131.8 million versus $61.4 million

* "we are well on our way to reach our target of more than 100 million total bushels handled for the year"