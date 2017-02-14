BRIEF-Hollysys Automation Technologies Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.18

Feb 15 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd :

* Hollysys Automation Technologies reports unaudited financial results for the first half year and the second quarter ended december 31, 201

* Q2 revenue fell 35.1 percent to $99.1 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $480 million to $520 million

* To adjust guidance for fiscal year 2017 with non-gaap net income in range of $90 million to $100 million

* Hollysys - backlog as of December 31, 2016 was $499.4 million

