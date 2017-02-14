BRIEF-Hollysys Automation Technologies Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.18

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 15 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd :
* Hollysys Automation Technologies reports unaudited financial results for the first half year and the second quarter ended december 31, 201
* Q2 revenue fell 35.1 percent to $99.1 million
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $480 million to $520 million
* To adjust guidance for fiscal year 2017 with revenue in range of $480 million to $520 million
* To adjust guidance for fiscal year 2017 with non-gaap net income in range of $90 million to $100 million
* Hollysys - backlog as of December 31, 2016 was $499.4 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.94, revenue view $542.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
