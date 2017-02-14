BRIEF-MAM Software Q2 earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-Inovio's HIV vaccine produces nearly 100 pct immune response rates in clinical study
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
Feb 15 MAM Software Group Inc :
* MAM Software reports fiscal second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 revenue fell 6.6 percent to $7.4 million
* Reaffirm our fiscal 2017 full year guidance
* MAM Software Group Inc says reaffirmed its expectations for fiscal year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $4.1 million to $4.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services