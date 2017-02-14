BRIEF-Enlink Midstream LLC reports qtrly total revenue $1,224.9 mln

BRIEF-Inovio's HIV vaccine produces nearly 100 pct immune response rates in clinical study
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
Feb 14 Enlink Midstream Llc :
* Enlink Midstream reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results, reaffirms 2017 guidance, and provides operational update
* Enlink Midstream LLC - Enlk 2017 growth capital expenditures guidance net to enlk is still expected to be in range of $505 million to $645 million
* Enlink Midstream LLC - qtrly total revenue $1,224.9 million versus $1,066.5 million for Enlink Midstream Partners LP
* Current plan remains to exit year with an annual adjusted ebitda run-rate net to enlk between $925 million and $950 million
* Enlink Midstream LLC - qtrly loss per common unit $0.18 for enlink midstream partners lp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services