BRIEF-Owens & Minor reports Q4 earnings per share $0.45

BRIEF-Inovio's HIV vaccine produces nearly 100 pct immune response rates in clinical study
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
Feb 14 Owens & Minor Inc :
* Owens & Minor reports 4th quarter & full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $2.37 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.38 billion
* Sees fy 2018 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.05 to $2.20
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85 including items
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 earnings per share $0.45
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Owens & Minor Inc says company provides long-range financial outlook
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 domestic segment revenues were $2.24 billion, representing a decrease of 3.8pct from prior year's Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services