BRIEF-Owens & Minor reports Q4 earnings per share $0.45

Feb 14 Owens & Minor Inc :

* Owens & Minor reports 4th quarter & full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $2.37 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.38 billion

* Sees fy 2018 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.05 to $2.20

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85 including items

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 earnings per share $0.45

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Owens & Minor Inc says company provides long-range financial outlook

* Company provides long-range financial outlook

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 domestic segment revenues were $2.24 billion, representing a decrease of 3.8pct from prior year's Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: