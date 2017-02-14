BRIEF-Keyera qtrly earnings per share $0.19

BRIEF-Inovio's HIV vaccine produces nearly 100 pct immune response rates in clinical study
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
Feb 15 Keyera Corp :
* Keyera Corp. announces year end 2016 results
* Keyera Corp - announced plans to construct a new NGL gathering pipeline system that will provide producers in West Central Alberta
* In 2017, Keyera expects to invest growth capital of between $600 million and $700 million
* Keyera - estimated $147 million keylink system is targeted to be operational by mid-2018
* Keyera - project to expand liquids handling capacity at simonette gas plant to meet customers' growing needs
* Keyera - project is estimated to cost $100 million and to be operational by mid-2018
* Keyera corp qtrly earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services