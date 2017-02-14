版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-Flanigan's Qtrly earnings per share $0.36

Feb 15 Flanigan's Enterprises Inc :

* Flanigan's reports earnings

* Flanigan's Enterprises Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.36

* Flanigan's Enterprises Inc qtrly total revenues $27 million versus $25.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
