BRIEF-Oceaneering announces Rod Larson to succeed Kevin Mcevoy as CEO

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 14 Oceaneering International Inc :
* Oceaneering announces Rod Larson to succeed Kevin Mcevoy as CEO
* Oceaneering International Inc - Mcevoy will continue serving on Oceaneering's board as a class III director until at least May 2019
* Oceaneering International Inc - anticipated that Larson will join Oceaneering's board concurrent with his appointment as president and ceo
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs