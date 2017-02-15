版本:
BRIEF-Oceaneering announces Rod Larson to succeed Kevin Mcevoy as CEO

Feb 14 Oceaneering International Inc :

* Oceaneering announces Rod Larson to succeed Kevin Mcevoy as CEO

* Oceaneering International Inc - Mcevoy will continue serving on Oceaneering's board as a class III director until at least May 2019

* Oceaneering International Inc - anticipated that Larson will join Oceaneering's board concurrent with his appointment as president and ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
